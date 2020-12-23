Three Otter Tail County deputies teamed up to capture a fleeing suspect early Tuesday on County Highway 33 after one of the trio observed traffic violations on County Highway 35.
The suspect, Jerred Norton, was stopped 3 miles northwest of Dalton. Norton exited his vehicle and fled on foot.
After being apprehended Norton was charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree drug DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing by means other than a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving after revocation, failure to obey a stop sign and lane violations. It was also determined that Douglas County had a warrant out for his arrest.
