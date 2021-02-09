A complainant living on U.S. Highway 59 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday claiming suspicious charges on their credit card and a suspicious package.
The caller alleged the package had their wife’s name, the neighbor’s address and was charged on the complainant’s card.
A deputy determined that the charges on the card were fraudulent and that the complainant was not out any money.
