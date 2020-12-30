Terry Samuel Ciancio

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office along with the West Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, the Wadena Police Department and Wadena/Hubbard SWAT executed a search warrant Monday on the 700 block of Third Street S.W., in Wadena.

Terry Samuel Ciancio was located in the residence and placed under arrest on an outstanding warrant. The warrant was issued for the 39-year-old in June 2020 escaping custody in Otter Tail County.

During their search of the premises, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, 650 pills and $1,650 in cash was seized. The street value of the meth and pills was placed at more than $22,000.

Ciancio was transported to the Wadena County Jail and was later transferred to the Otter Tail County Jail.

Charges stemming from Monday’s arrest will be reviewed by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office. 

