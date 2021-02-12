A small baggie with residence of white crystal/powder during the booking of an inmate Wednesday at the Otter Tail County Jail.
A Fergus Falls police officer found that the detainee had been arrested in Fargo and transported first to the Cass County Jail. All of the detainee’s personal property had been placed in a heat-sealed plastic bag by Cass County authorities.
Otter Tail County jail staff did a search of the detainee’s incoming property and upon opening the heat-sealed bag, located the small baggie that held a substance consistent with methamphetamine. The substance field-tested positive for meth.
The detainee said he thought the property had been thrown out upon his arrest in Fargo.
Cass County officials were advised of the incident in Fergus Falls.
