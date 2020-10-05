An Otter Tail County resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Thursday following a computer scam resulting in fraud.
Per report details, the resident was able to contact their bank in order to prevent monetary loss. The scammer did have access to the resident’s personal computer which was brought to Arvig to be unlocked following the incident.
