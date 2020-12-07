A man walking around a lot on 138th Avenue wearing gray sweatpants and a stocking cap was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday for acting suspicious.
Two deputies answered the call and one made contact with the male. The man was arrested for a warrant in Wilkin County then transported there.
