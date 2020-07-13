Assistance was rendered Friday when a Douglas County deputy in pursuit of a vehicle entered Otter Tail County.

The vehicle the deputy was pursuing avoided stop sticks but went off the road a short time later. A perimeter was set up and canine tracking was attempted.

Two suspects were located at 1:45 a.m. walking southbound on County Highway 38. Both were arrested and turned over to Douglas County.

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments