A resident of County Highway 27 in Otter Tail County informed the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office Monday that to his surprise someone had opened an account in his name with an electric utility in Detroit.
A deputy was told no service dates were listed but the alleged party is an LLC in Chicago.
The complainant was informed by the utility company he was not liable and was not out anything financially.
