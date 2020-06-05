While traveling east on U.S. Highway 10 Thursday Troy Anderson, a 58-year-old Ottertail man, was seriously injured when his vehicle entered the median, crossed into the westbound traffic lanes and struck the railroad tracks causing it to roll.
Anderson was the lone occupant of the vehicle. He was able to exit the vehicle and when a Perham EMS crew arrived he was transported to Perham Health for treatment.
The Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railway was contacted and the vehicle was removed from the tracks by Allan’s Towing.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
