Scott Kirk of Ottertail was southbound on County Highway 5 northeast of Clitherall Friday at 4:16 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed in a small area of trees and shrubs. 

The 66-year-old sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported by Life Link III by air to a medical facility.

Alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.  

The Battle Lake and Henning police, the Henning Fire Department and Henning Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

