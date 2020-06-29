Scott Kirk of Ottertail was southbound on County Highway 5 northeast of Clitherall Friday at 4:16 p.m. when his motorcycle left the road and crashed in a small area of trees and shrubs.
The 66-year-old sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported by Life Link III by air to a medical facility.
Alcohol is suspected of being a factor in the crash according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The Battle Lake and Henning police, the Henning Fire Department and Henning Ambulance also assisted at the scene.
