The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Saturday from an Ottertail resident who alleged a torch set and hoses were stolen from a detached garage sometime within the last week.
The caller said the garage has been unlocked.
The deputy taking the call logged a Victor torch set and 30 feet of hoses and regulators as stolen. The value of the items was placed at $500.
