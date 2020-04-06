The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Saturday from an Ottertail resident who alleged a torch set and hoses were stolen from a detached garage sometime within the last week.

The caller said the garage has been unlocked. 

The deputy taking the call logged a Victor torch set and 30 feet of hoses and regulators as stolen. The value of the items was placed at $500.

