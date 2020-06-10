An Ottertail caller asked for assistance Tuesday in handling a problem created by ongoing civil issues with her ex-husband’s current wife.
The woman had arrived at the complainant’s home requesting some disputed property. The investigating deputy found that no threat of force had been used and that she had left the residence voluntarily.
The complainant was given advice on requesting a restraining order.
