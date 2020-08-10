An employee of the Otter Tail Valley Railroad reported the attempted theft of copper from railroad crossing equipment Friday at a point on 170th Avenue. 

An Otter Tail County deputy was informed that wire that leads from a power box to the tracks had been pulled out in an attempted theft.

The incident occurred several days prior to the report and the damage had been repaired. 

The deputy was also told that at times, passing trains have caused similar damage.

 

