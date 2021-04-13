A fire was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office around 2 p.m. on Thursday after a caller noticed flames next to a trailer home on the north side of State Highway 108, in the 31,000 block near Dent. 

The sheriff’s office said the fire from an apparent garbage burn pile subsequently spread to a nearby junk pickup. Deputies also noted that no one was present at the property. The Dent Fire Department extinguished the fire.

