The Fergus Falls police and fire departments responded to a fire inside an electric oven at an apartment complex located on Cavour Avenue on Wednesday.
Fergus Falls Fire Chief Ryan Muchow said that by the time they got to the scene the fire was out and they assisted with ventilation. He added any residual smoke still present was from cooking and not the fire.
