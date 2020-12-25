A 3 a.m. fire Thursday, Dec. 24 killed over a thousand goats after a barn caught fire at a family farm near Henning.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office stated in a release that no people were injured in the fire, but the barn, goats, two or three tractors and nearby hay were destroyed in the blaze.

The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the fire but it does not appear suspicious.

