A resident on State Highway 108, roughly 4 miles west of Pelican Rapids, reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday that a neighbor’s dogs continue to come onto their property. The complainant told a deputy that via a game camera, they were able to see that the animals had been on their property. When the sheriff’s office contacted the other neighbor, they stated that the electric fence had been on and the dogs had been in his yard. A deputy advised the dogs’ owner to make sure there weren’t any holes in the fence and survey the land to establish a marked property line to end further disputes. The deputy warned the dogs’ owner that if law enforcement spoke with them again regarding the dogs they would receive a citation for public nuisance.
Owner of dogs warned
James Allen
