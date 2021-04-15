An complainant reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department that a white trailer had been sitting out on the road in the 1600 block of Park Street since the beginning of April.
The caller said that through traffic had to come to a stop, causing traffic congestion. The caller also mentioned that this was an ongoing problem each spring.
Police left a voicemail with the registered owner and placed a tow tag and parking warning on the trailer hitch. An officer later spoke with the owner who agreed to move the trailer. Police warn residents that a trailer not attached to a vehicle is a violation of city code.
