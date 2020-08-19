The Humane Society of Otter Tail County (HSOTC) reported a dog was taken out of one of their kennels between 3:30 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. Monday by an unknown party.

A Fergus Falls police officer spoke with the dog’s owner who admitted he had taken his dog out of the kennel. The HSOTC had a $102 bill waiting for him and wanted the dog owner to pay it.

Load comments