A complaint was logged from a resident of 575th Avenue Tuesday concerning the theft of a package.

The Otter Tail County deputy responding to the call was told a package was delivered to the complainant's home by UPS but was stolen from the back porch between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.The package contained a 40-foot string of LED lights valued at $26.83. The delivery confirmation was checked online. The complainant intended to see if there were any issues with UPS.

