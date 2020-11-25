A complaint was logged from a resident of 575th Avenue Tuesday concerning the theft of a package.
The Otter Tail County deputy responding to the call was told a package was delivered to the complainant's home by UPS but was stolen from the back porch between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.The package contained a 40-foot string of LED lights valued at $26.83. The delivery confirmation was checked online. The complainant intended to see if there were any issues with UPS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.