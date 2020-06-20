A call came into the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday to report that a package that was sent to an individual was delivered to the wrong address and was not returned.
According to the complainant, the sender mailed a package to a residence on the 200 block of East Summit Avenue by mistake. The sender contacted the postal service and was told it was delivered on June 13, but when asking the residence about the package they had said they did not receive it. The package contained a wallet, cards, driver’s license, check book, sandals, $100 in cash and two checks totaling $100. The complainant was told to follow up with the postal service.
