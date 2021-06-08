A resident living on the north shore of West McDonald Lake reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that a package was stolen out of their mailbox on May 25.
The resident stated to a sheriff’s deputy that the contents of the package were reported to be approximately $37. The sheriff’s office states that a camera system on the resident’s home did not catch anyone on the first review.
