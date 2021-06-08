An apartment resident in the 700 block of East Cavour Avenue reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Tuesday, June 1, that someone may have stolen a package that would have been delivered in front of their apartment door. 

The resident estimates that between 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Monday a thief took their package. The contents of the package were valued at $171.30. The resident called back after speaking with the company they ordered the package from and stated the items were not delivered. The resident was going to do some checking and call back when they had further information.

