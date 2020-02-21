The Fergus Falls Police Department was alerted Wednesday to the theft of two packages from a Fergus Falls residence.
The complainant said the packages had been delivered Dec. 30 and Jan. 24. One delivery was a horoscope ring and the other was a sweatshirt. The value of the two stolen items came to $70.
