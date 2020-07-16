A resident of Lands End Road reported missing kayaks Wednesday at a property on Lands End Road.
The caller alleged that straps had been cut on a paddle board and there were tracks of mud on the pontoon. The theft had taken place during the previous night.
The deputy answering the call found one green and one blue paddleboard missing along with one red and white paddle.
The approximate total value was placed at $700.
