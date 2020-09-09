An Otter Tail County deputy placed two people under arrest Friday, Sept. 4 on West Broadway Avenue in Elizabeth after one was seen stripping wires and the other was under the influence.

Dylan John Maack was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and a probation violation. Cheyenne Nicole Denham was arrested for possession of hypodermic needles and a conditions-of-release violation.

Their vehicle was towed to impound where it was discovered the cargo box contained stripped copper wire that Maack had collected from 5-6 separate properties Thursday evening.

