The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday at approximately 7:02 p.m. from a complainant about a male neighbor who trespassed their property dressed in pajamas . The caller suspected the trespasser was on drugs. The complainant stated to a deputy that after the pajama-clad neighbor walked onto their property they asked him if he was OK, to which he responded that he wasn’t.
After the sheriff’s office located the man he requested to be transported to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena. The complainant told the sheriff’s office they did not wish to have the man trespassed.
