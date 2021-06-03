A passing motorist contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday, May 29 asking for a welfare check on a female who was panhandling on the corner of Redwood Lane and State Highway 210.

The caller said they were concerned because there were small children with the female, and they were concerned for the children’s welfare. When an officer responded, they checked the area and observed a family panhandling on private property. The children appeared to be cared for, had food, and proper clothing. The officer also stated that the family did not actually appear to be in distress and did not ask for assistance. 

