The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a city official in Dalton about a person that was allegedly panhandling at the municipal liquor store there and was looking for advice from law enforcement. The official also informed a deputy that the panhandler was no longer on the property. They stated that they would be meeting with the town council and see if a trespass notice is the way they want to proceed. The official told the deputy that they would call back when a decision was made or if the problem continued.

