A complainant on the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue called Fergus Falls police on Saturday, June 12 at approximately 6:02 p.m. to say that several cars were driving by their home.

A dispatcher explained to the caller that they lived on the parade route for Summerfest, but the complainant replied that they didn’t feel comfortable and felt unsafe. The complainant believed parade participants were driving past their residence to look into their windows. The dispatcher told the caller that an officer would talk to them after the parade had concluded. 

An officer called and texted the complainant several times after the parade was over with no response. The officer also stopped by the caller’s residence but they didn’t answer.

