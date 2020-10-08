A caller alerted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 6:11 a.m. Monday about fears that people with weapons were hiding inside a Bluffton residence.
The deputy who responded was met at the door by the caller. He checked the basement as requested. While the caller exhibited signs of paranoia he made no statements about harming himself or others.
The caller’s parents were contacted and said they would take care of the situation.
