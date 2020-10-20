Four people were reported walking around the northwest side of the Regional Treatment Center with flashlights at 12:52 a.m. Saturday.
An officer found the four were Concordia College students who had read about the RTC and wanted to see the building in person. The hope was to encounter paranormal activity.
The officer advised them to return during park hours.
