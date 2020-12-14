At the suggestion of the landlord, some fighting between kids was brought to the attention of the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday.

The complainant said the landlord told them nothing could be done about tenants with a juvenile son who was bullying other kids without making a police report.

The complainant was provided with a CFS number and advised that future incidents of bullying needed to be addressed with the child’s parents, not law enforcement since the child was only 7 years old.

