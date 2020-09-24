The parents of an 8-year-old were informed that his social security number had been compromised.
In making a report to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, the complainants stated they had been told their son’s social security number had been used on a T-Mobile application. This struck them as odd since the juvenile’s physical social security card was locked inside a safe.
The couple told a deputy they would be following up with T-Mobile and Life Lock in the hope of producing further information.
