A resident on the 700 block of West Alcott Avenue reported a hit-and-run crash with a parked vehicle on Tuesday. The resident reported that a white Toyota Sienna was parked and facing eastbound. While the resident was inside their home, the vehicle’s driver’s side mirror was struck by a passing vehicle. Police say no witnesses were present, and there was no description of the hit-and-run vehicle. The only part that was damaged was the mirror, with no other damage present. 

