A welfare check was requested Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, on the driver of a white Kenworth semi parked in the Walmart parking lot for a week to 10 days. The truck was running but had not been moved.
A Fergus Falls police officer made contact with the owner who said he had left the semi running throughout the day due to the cold weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.