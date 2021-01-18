A resident of West Lincoln observed a truck parked near her residence Thursday and reported it to the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The complainant suspected the occupant of the vehicle was watching her. When she began taking pictures of the truck it drove away.
The officer answering the call found the complainant had been having issues with her ex and believed he was watching her. The officer advised the complainant to get a restraining order.
The complainant described the two-door truck as being tan or silver in color with a white fuel tank in the bed.
Extra patrol was requested.
