Jacob Paul Gappa died Wednesday when his 2013 Ford Crew pickup collided with a 1999 Freightliner semi on Highway 210 east of Underwood.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 30-year-old Parkers Prairie man was eastbound on 210 shortly before 5 p.m. when he entered the westbound lane and collided with the Freightliner driven by 45-year-old Michael John Mallak of Melrose.

Both men were taken to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls. Mallak suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

It was determined that Gappa was not wearing his seat belt. Mallak was belted. It was unknown if alcohol led to Gappa’s death. Mallak had not been consuming alcohol.

Joining the State Patrol at the accident scene near German Lake Road were units of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Ringdahl Ambulance and Underwood Fire and Rescue.

