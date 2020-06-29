A 17-year-old male suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Thursday 6 miles north of Parkers Prairie. 

Wyatt Joseph Murray was northbound on State Highway 29 when he lost consciousness.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 2002 Ford F-350 pickup left the roadway. After hitting an approach the vehicle came to rest in a water-filled ditch near the Wing River. 

The Parkers Prairie teenager was transported to Alexandria for medical care. The State Patrol noted he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and alcohol was not involved.

