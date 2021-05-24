Fergus Falls police responded to a discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 to a report of a male with long hair in a tan sedan acting odd. 

When police arrived it was learned that there may have been an accident in the lot that not reported by either vehicle involved. The male in the tan van also allegedly asked a juvenile female if she “wanted something,” before leaving the scene. No vehicle information was known by the complainant for police to follow up on.

Load comments