The Fergus Falls Police Department responded to a report of a parking lot incident on Thursday, at approximately 2:34 p.m. on the 2000 block of West Lincoln Avenue, on the Westridge Mall property.
The complainant said both drivers were backing out of their parking spaces on opposite sides of a row, when they backed into each other. Police say both drivers appeared to be at fault in the crash.
