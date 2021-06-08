Fergus Falls police took a report on Tuesday, June 1 at approximately 8:29 a.m. of a small red car with a female passed out or sleeping and the lights on and running in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue. 

Upon investigation, police discovered the woman had a warrant in Richland County (North Dakota). The female, identified as Brooklyn Barbara Kellen, 30, is currently being held at the Otter Tail County Jail on charges including being a fugitive from justice from another state and fifth-degree drug possession charges.

