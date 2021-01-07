Two passengers in a 2020 Dodge Promaster cargo van were injured Wednesday when the vehicle was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford truck.
Ringdahl Ambulance Service transported Kimberly McCash of Fergus Falls to Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) with a possible back injury. Todd Kjellerup of Fergus Falls complained of neck pain and was going to get a ride to LRH in a private vehicle.
The driver of the Ford truck was Brent Schmidt of Fergus Falls. Driving the Dodge van was Kayla Beck of Ottertail. Neither driver was reportedly injured.
The accident occurred at a stop sign on the corner of Fir and Union avenues.
Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
