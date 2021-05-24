A passerby to the campground sites at DeLagoon Park contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday to complain that there was a pickup topper that was part of a campsite in the tent area.
The passerby was concerned that it looked bad. When an officer arrived they determined that there was no criminal activity, however, the officer did leave a voicemail with the Fergus Falls Parks Department advising them of the complaint.
