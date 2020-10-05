The Fergus Falls Police Department provided advice to a Trinity Lutheran Church pastor after reporting several congregation members have been texted with a scam to purchase gift cards Thursday.
The Scam has been unsuccessful within the congregation and the pastor will follow up with members via email, per advice from the police department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.