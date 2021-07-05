A patient at a medical facility on Maryland Lane caused damage totaling over $1,000 on June 30 to doors in the facility.
Staff contacted Fergus Falls police about a patient who was out of control and had a sharp stick in their hand at approximately 10:23 a.m. When police responded, they learned that the patient was upset about their commitment situation and had attempted to leave. The patient kicked at the interior and exterior doors of the facility damaging them. However, police stated that no assaults occurred toward staff or other patients.
Police said a long-form complaint would be filed in the incident for felony criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. The patient was left in the care of staff until they could be transferred to another facility.
