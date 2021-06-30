Fergus Falls police were contacted by Lake Region Healthcare on Sunday at approximately 10:28 a.m. about a patient who had walked out of the emergency room with an IV still intact. 

An officer learned that the patient had left against medical advice. The officer drove around the area and checked at the person’s residence and also tried calling in-house numbers with no results. Shortly afterward, the patient called police back and stated that they would go back to get the IV removed if needed, but would be seeking medical attention elsewhere. The officer relayed what the patient said to staff at Lake Region Healthcare.

