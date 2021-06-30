Fergus Falls police were contacted by Lake Region Healthcare on Sunday at approximately 10:28 a.m. about a patient who had walked out of the emergency room with an IV still intact.
An officer learned that the patient had left against medical advice. The officer drove around the area and checked at the person’s residence and also tried calling in-house numbers with no results. Shortly afterward, the patient called police back and stated that they would go back to get the IV removed if needed, but would be seeking medical attention elsewhere. The officer relayed what the patient said to staff at Lake Region Healthcare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.