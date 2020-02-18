A call to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday from a business in Erhard was made after a male patron damaged the bathroom stall door and wall.
According to the report, law enforcement arrived and the suspect was cooperative. The man agreed with the business owners to take care of the damages and the owners held onto the man’s credit cards and ID until he returns.
