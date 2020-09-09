A complainant became suspicious of a male offering private road work Friday, Sept. 4 after the man, who was driving a dark gray Dodge pickup, stopped to offer paving services at a discount on County Highway 4.
The complainant claimed the man said he represented a Detroit Lakes paving company but a check with the Detroit Lakes Chamber of Commerce found no record of the business. When the complainant tracked the contractor down and asked him for the address of his company he was told it was none of his business.
An Otter Tail County deputy later verified the man was going door to door looking for additional work. His business was located in Hastings.
