The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad on Wednesday at approximately 1:51 a.m. stating that one of their westbound trains along U.S. Highway 10 had struck a pedestrian just west of the State Highway 106 junction near New York Mills. 

With the assistance of New York Mills Fire and Rescue the person was found deceased on the railroad tracks. The person was transported by ambulance to Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls for an autopsy. 

The person’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of relatives. 

